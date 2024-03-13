Sensex (    %)
                             
India's Index Of Industrial Production Slows To 3.8% In January

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
India's industrial production growth moderated in January after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed on Tuesday.
Industrial output expanded 3.8 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 4.2 percent in December.
Among the major three sectors, mining output grew the most, up by 5.9 percent. This was followed by a 5.6 percent rise in manufacturing output and a 3.2 percent increase in electricity production.
During April to January, industrial production grew 5.9 percent from the same period last year, data showed.
First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 8:24 AM IST

