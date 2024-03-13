India's Index Of Industrial Production Slows To 3.8% In January

Industrial output expanded 3.8 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 4.2 percent in December.
Among the major three sectors, mining output grew the most, up by 5.9 percent. This was followed by a 5.6 percent rise in manufacturing output and a 3.2 percent increase in electricity production.
During April to January, industrial production grew 5.9 percent from the same period last year, data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content