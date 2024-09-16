Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government removes floor price on Basmati Rice export

Government removes floor price on Basmati Rice export

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
In order to offer a boost to the export of basmati rice, a premier GI variety rice of India, the Government of India has decided to remove the floor price on export of basmati rice. In response to ongoing trade concerns and adequate domestic availability of rice, the Government of India has now decided to completely remove the floor price on Basmati Rice exports. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will closely monitor export contracts to prevent any non-realistic pricing of basmati rice and ensure transparency in export practices. A floor price of $1,200 per metric ton (MT) was introduced in August 2023 as a temporary measure in response to rising domestic rice prices in the wake of tight domestic supply situation of rice and to curb any possible misclassification of non-basmati rice as basmati rice during exports, in view of the export prohibition on Non-Basmati White rice. Following representations from trade bodies and stakeholders, the government had then rationalized the floor price to $950 per MT in October, 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Group warns against fake press releases linked to its Kenya projects

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live updates

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK 1-1 CHN in 4th QTR; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks, Shares

Strategies to trade Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv post Bajaj Housing debut

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Haryana, J-K polls LIVE: Article 370 has become history, cannot come back, says Amit Shah

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts; Northern Arc, Arkade Developers IPOs sail through

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon