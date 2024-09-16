Business Standard
Telecom shares fall

Telecom shares fall

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 5.1 points or 0.16% at 3251.99 at 13:39 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.51%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.95%),ITI Ltd (down 1.16%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.99%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.75%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.66%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.6%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.58%), and Avantel Ltd (down 0.44%).
On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.48%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.1%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.64%) moved up.
 
At 13:39 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 152.92 or 0.27% at 57280.96.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 42.03 points or 0.25% at 17018.37.
The Nifty 50 index was up 43.95 points or 0.17% at 25400.45.

FMCG shares slide

Nifty trades near 25,400; NTPC gains 1.97%

Mahindra & Mahindra launches 'All-New Veero' under LCV <3.5 t segment

Torrent Power reaffirms its commitment towards green and sustainable future

IdeaForge Technology allots 3,936 equity shares under ESOS

The BSE Sensex index was up 142.61 points or 0.17% at 83033.55.
On BSE,2175 shares were trading in green, 1855 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

