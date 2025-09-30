Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt received Rs 12.83 lakh crore in Aug-25, fiscal deficit rises

Govt received Rs 12.83 lakh crore in Aug-25, fiscal deficit rises

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
The monthly accounts of the Government of India upto the month of August, 2025 have been published. The Government of India has received Rs 12.83 lakh crore (36.7% of corresponding BE 2025-26 of Total Receipts) upto August, 2025 comprising Rs 8.10 lakh crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 4.40 lakh crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 31,970 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Rs 5.30 lakh crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India this period which is Rs 74,431 crore higher than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 18.81 lakh crore (37.1% of corresponding BE 2025-26), out of which Rs 14.49 lakh crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 4.32 lakh crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 5.29 lakh crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 1.50 lakh crore is on account of Major Subsidies. The fiscal deficit for the first five months of FY26 stood at Rs 5.98 lakh crore, or 38.1% of the full-year target, up from 27% during the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

