Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit rises 3.39% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 83.02% to Rs 7.90 croreNet profit of Ratnabhumi Developers rose 3.39% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 83.02% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.9046.52 -83 OPM %53.547.70 -PBDT1.090.79 38 PBT0.880.53 66 NP0.610.59 3
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST