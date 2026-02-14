Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit rises 3.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.02% to Rs 7.90 crore

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers rose 3.39% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 83.02% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.9046.5253.547.701.090.790.880.530.610.59

