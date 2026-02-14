Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 2000.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12230.77% to Rs 961.80 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 2000.06% to Rs 702.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12230.77% to Rs 961.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.961.807.8087.3298.85839.5734.12839.5734.12702.0533.43

