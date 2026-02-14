Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 272.60% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 122.95% to Rs 11.17 croreNet profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 272.60% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 122.95% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.175.01 123 OPM %28.9210.18 -PBDT3.591.10 226 PBT3.460.99 249 NP2.720.73 273
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST