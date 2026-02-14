Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 272.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.95% to Rs 11.17 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 272.60% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 122.95% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.175.0128.9210.183.591.103.460.992.720.73

