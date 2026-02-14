Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit declines 34.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.19% to Rs 2151.17 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya declined 34.33% to Rs 126.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 192.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 61.19% to Rs 2151.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1334.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2151.171334.5916.9823.03323.55289.13201.30219.55126.70192.94

