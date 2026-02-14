Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit declines 34.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 61.19% to Rs 2151.17 croreNet profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya declined 34.33% to Rs 126.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 192.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 61.19% to Rs 2151.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1334.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2151.171334.59 61 OPM %16.9823.03 -PBDT323.55289.13 12 PBT201.30219.55 -8 NP126.70192.94 -34
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST