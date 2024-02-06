Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 51.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 14.85 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 51.92% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.14.8519.856.737.960.971.340.931.190.790.52