Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 51.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 14.85 crore
Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 51.92% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.8519.85 -25 OPM %6.737.96 -PBDT0.971.34 -28 PBT0.931.19 -22 NP0.790.52 52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LLF aids UP Education Department to conduct capacity- building workshops for primary grade teachers in Varanasi and Chandauli

Coal Production Grows 10.30% To 99.73 Million Tonne Production in January 2024

Encore-Alcom setting up India's first auto robotic plant for aluminium doors, windows

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Central Minister Piyush Goyal boosted the morale of the youth at Dr Vivek Bindra's "Entrepreneurs Launchpad" program

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 10.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Everlon Financials standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the December 2023 quarter

DJS Stock &amp; Shares reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

RR Metalmakers India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon