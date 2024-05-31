Indian Sucrose standalone net profit rises 37.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.87% to Rs 260.87 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.13% to Rs 32.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 528.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Indian Sucrose rose 37.71% to Rs 32.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.87% to Rs 260.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.260.87189.22528.62451.7718.7418.2813.0414.3446.1130.7855.6350.6443.1527.7544.2942.2132.1023.3132.7530.01