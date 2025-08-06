GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 22.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 107.11 croreNet profit of GPT Healthcare declined 22.89% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales107.1197.82 9 OPM %16.2118.36 -PBDT17.2919.34 -11 PBT11.1114.66 -24 NP7.689.96 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content