TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 51.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.01% to Rs 6.59 croreNet profit of TCFC Finance declined 51.93% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.594.81 37 OPM %95.3093.56 -PBDT6.274.75 32 PBT6.194.75 30 NP1.743.62 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content