Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 80.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 580.42 croreNet profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings declined 80.46% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 580.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 604.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales580.42604.47 -4 OPM %6.829.64 -PBDT37.1159.41 -38 PBT6.3633.66 -81 NP4.8224.67 -80
