GPT Infraprojects spurts on bagging Rs 195-cr order

GPT Infraprojects spurts on bagging Rs 195-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

GPT Infraprojects jumped 7.93% to Rs 112.30 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 195 crore from Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro (TIPSP) in Ivory Coast.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contract involves the detailed engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a conveyor belt system at the port of Ivory Coast. The project forms part of the Phase 2 development works connecting SOCIM and TIPSP to the Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro.

The total project valued at Rs 195 crore and it is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

 

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions: infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

The company reported 39.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.48 crore on 29.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 312.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

