Hinduja Global Solutions launches enterprise-grade AI solution - Interaction Intelligence

Hinduja Global Solutions launches enterprise-grade AI solution - Interaction Intelligence

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Hinduja Global Solutions announced the launch of Interaction Intelligence, an enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solution based on the HGS Agent X framework, that transforms Quality Assurance (QA) from a routine customer service function into a powerful strategic asset that delivers actionable insights and intelligence into the clients' voice.

In an environment where customer expectations for seamless, personalized, and proactive engagement are rapidly rising, HGS's Interaction Intelligence solution enables enterprises to analyze nearly 100% of customer interactions across omni-channels, thus expanding traditional QA coverage by up to 100 times. This comprehensive data capture and analysis platform fuses conversational, behavioral, and operational metrics in real time, providing deep visibility into compliance, agent performance, and customer loyalty drivers.

 

The benefits of deploying the solution include:
Enhanced CX through well-trained agents and better campaign effectiveness and product searchability
Cost competitiveness through reduced costs and generation of revenues (cross-selling/ up-selling)
Brand reputation improvement through direct customer feedback integration with expanded coverage
Actionable insights into trends to support strategic decision-making

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

