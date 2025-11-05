Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's social protection coverage surged from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, attended the inaugural plenary session of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, yesterday. In his remarks at the High-Level Round Table on Strengthening the three pillars of social development Poverty Eradication, Full and Productive Employment and Decent Work for All, and Social Inclusion., the union Labour minister highlighted that Indias model integrates high growth with high inclusion. India has demonstrated that a country can empower millions of its citizens by combining digital innovation with financial inclusion and ensuring that economic progress leads to social inclusion, he said. Mandaviya highlighted the decisive action taken by the Government of India on all the three pillars of social development. He stated that over 170 million new jobs were created between 201617 and 202324, womens employment participation doubled and unemployment declined from 6% to 3.2%. Labour laws were consolidated into four simplified Labour Codes, and India is progressing towards universal pension coverage, he further added. Indias digital infrastructure has ensured seamless delivery of welfare benefits to more than 1.4 billion citizens and as a result of these efforts, India's social protection coverage has surged from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

