Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gravita Netherlands BV to further invest in Gravita Europe S.R.L.

Gravita Netherlands BV to further invest in Gravita Europe S.R.L.

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Gravita Netherlands BV (GNBV), a step-down subsidiary of Gravita India, has decided to further invest in Gravita Europe S.R.L., a subsidiary of GNBV. This investment will involve the acquisition of an additional 3,50,891 shares, representing 15% of Gravita Europe S.R.L.

As a result of this acquisition, Gravita Netherlands B.V.'s shareholding in Gravita Europe S.R.L. will increase from the current 80% to 95%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BLUECLOUDS enters into MoU with ConnectM Technology Solutions

BLUECLOUDS enters into MoU with ConnectM Technology Solutions

VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Adani Enterprises receives affirmation in credit ratings from CARE

Adani Enterprises receives affirmation in credit ratings from CARE

Stock Alert: GAIL (India), Vikran Engg, Adani Ports, Coal India, RVNL

Stock Alert: GAIL (India), Vikran Engg, Adani Ports, Coal India, RVNL

GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for equities; US market rises for fourth consecutive session

GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for equities; US market rises for fourth consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon