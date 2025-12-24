Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) announced that the developer consortium comprising Metito Utilities, Etihad Water and Electricity Company PJSC, and SkyBridge has been declared the Preferred Bidder by the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) for the Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, pursuant to which WABAG is the preferred Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) partner for this project.

The Hadda ISTP Project is to be developed under a 25 year Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model by the Developer Consortium. The EPC scope as proposed in the bid includes the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of the treatment facilities, which includes a sewage treatment plant with an initial treatment capacity of 100,000 m/day - expandable to 250,000 m/day -, an advanced treated sewage effluent (TSE) reuse system, and comprising of a large storage tank and a 38-kilometre transmission pipeline with a throughput capacity of 350,000 m/day. The commencement date of the project will be announced post execution of the concession agreements and financial closure by the Developer Consortium.

 

VA TECH WABAG declared as preferred EPC partner for Saudi-based ISTP project

GPT Infra gains after bagging Rs 199-cr contract from North Eastern Railway

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Slides 2.72%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 1.66%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

