Stock Alert: GAIL (India), Vikran Engg, Adani Ports, Coal India, RVNL

Shares of Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on 24 December 2025.
Stocks To Watch:
GAIL (India) has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government of Chhattisgarh for development of a greenfield gas-based fertilizer project in Chhattisgarh.
Vikran Engineering received a Rs 2035 crore order from Onix Renewables for EPC works for solar plant development.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone successfully completed the acquisition of 100% interest in North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), Australia pursuant to completion of all condition precedents, with the acquisition of NQXT, APSEZ is on track to achieve 1 Billion tonne of cargo volume by 2030.
Also Read
Emcure Pharmaceuticals has received establishment inspection report (EIR). The US FDA has classified the inspection of the facility as no action indicated (NAI). Inspection was conducted from 6 October to 10 October 2025.
Coal Indias board approved for listing of arm Mahanadi Coalfields in the upcoming financial year.
Ajanta Pharma has entered into an in-licensing agreement with Biocon for marketing Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist.
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) board approved the appointment of Saleem Ahmad as chairman & managing director with effect from 23 December 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content