Great Eastern Shipping Company contract to sell 2002 build very large gas carrier - Jag Vishnu

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) has contracted to sell its 2002 built Very Large Gas Carrier, Jag Vishnu of about 77,922 cbm on 26 December 2025 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in Q4 FY26.

Including Jag Vishnu, the company's current owned fleet stands at 39 vessels, comprising 25 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 16 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.17 Mn dwt.

Additionally, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier, one secondhand Ultramax Dry Bulk Carrier and sell one Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Aarati. These purchase and sale transactions are expected to be completed in Q4 FY26.

 

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

