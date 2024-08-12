Business Standard
Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers 2004 built Medium Range Product Tanker Jag Pranam

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company delivered its 2004 built Medium Range Product Tanker Jag Pranam to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in May 2024.
Excluding Jag Pranam, company's current fleet stands at 42 vessels, comprising 28 tankers (6 Crude carriers, 18 Product carriers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 4 Supramax) aggregating 3.36 mn dwt.
Additionally, we had contracted to sell one MR product tanker in July 2024 and buy one MR product tanker in June 2024, which are due for deliveries in CY 2024.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

