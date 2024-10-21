Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier "Jag Rani"

Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered its 2011 built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Rani to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in August 2024.
Excluding Jag Rani, company's current fleet stands at 41 vessels, comprising 28 tankers (6 Crude carriers, 18 Product carriers, 4 LPG carriers) and 13 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 3 Supramax) aggregating 3.31 mn dwt.
Additionally, the company has contracted to sell one Suezmax crude tanker in Sep 2024, which is due for delivery by Q3 FY25.
