Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks soars after stellar Q2 numbers

Tejas Networks soars after stellar Q2 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Tejas Networks surged 13.50% to Rs 1350.30 after reporting turnaround numbers in Q2 August 2025.

On a consolidated basis, Tejas Networks reported net profit of Rs 275.18 crore in Q2 September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.64 crore in Q2 September 2023. Net sales soared 570.58% to Rs 2655.16 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 410.51 crore in Q2 September 2024 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 17.74 crore in Q2 September 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's order book at the end of Q2FY25 stood at Rs Rs 4,845 crore.

 

Anand Athreya, managing director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "In Q2-FY25 we made record deliveries of 30,000+ 4G sites. we had continued success with GPON and DWDM wins, both in India and globally. We remain focused on expanding our product portfolio and pursuing market opportunities in line with our strategy."

Sumit Dhingra, CFO said, "In Q2-FY25 we had a strong QoQ and YoY growth with a revenue of 2,811 crore. We ended the quarter with an order book of Rs. 4,845 crore and a net profit of Rs. 275 crore. In this quarter we also completed the merger of Saankhya Labs with Tejas."

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

LIVE news: Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat, says don't fly Air India from Nov 1-19

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

'New threat has emerged': Zelenskyy warns of Russia, N Korea's alliance

Insurance

No GST on premiums? Life and health insurance tax breaks in the works

Here are a few tips on how to increase your credit score quickly

How to improve credit score on low income: Points to keep in mind

IPO gmp

Deepak Builders IPO opens today: GMP up 30%; should you park you money?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon