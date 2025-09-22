Monday, September 22, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.72%, gains for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.72%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3655.5, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.72% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% slide in NIFTY and a 2.89% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3655.5, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25304.8. The Sensex is at 82459.38, down 0.2%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 0.52% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22686.6, down 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81558 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3661, up 0.7% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 5.72% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% slide in NIFTY and a 2.89% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 61.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

