Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit declines 17.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.59% to Rs 225.67 crore

Net profit of Ivalue Infosolutions declined 17.12% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.59% to Rs 225.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 249.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.225.67249.6112.7010.6828.2725.5926.5523.7715.6918.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News