Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.51% to Rs 688.57 croreNet profit of Greenply Industries declined 9.25% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 688.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 640.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales688.57640.48 8 OPM %7.398.31 -PBDT39.1440.72 -4 PBT23.3125.64 -9 NP16.0017.63 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content