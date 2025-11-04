Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit declines 7.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 456.07 croreNet profit of Kalyani Steels declined 7.18% to Rs 62.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 456.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 492.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales456.07492.10 -7 OPM %18.7319.53 -PBDT98.54106.23 -7 PBT83.7290.32 -7 NP62.5467.38 -7
