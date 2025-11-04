State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 6.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.78% to Rs 128040.50 croreNet profit of State Bank of India rose 6.85% to Rs 21137.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19782.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.78% to Rs 128040.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121044.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income128040.50121044.68 6 OPM %43.5648.19 -PBDT25630.0727474.31 -7 PBT25630.0727474.31 -7 NP21137.3319782.76 7
