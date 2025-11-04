Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.86% to Rs 1055.40 croreNet profit of Bansal Wire Industries declined 3.33% to Rs 38.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.86% to Rs 1055.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 825.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1055.40825.45 28 OPM %7.277.74 -PBDT65.8662.60 5 PBT50.9856.92 -10 NP38.3239.64 -3
