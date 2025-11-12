Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 65.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 65.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Sales rise 43.61% to Rs 1534.25 crore

Net profit of Transrail Lighting rose 65.09% to Rs 90.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.61% to Rs 1534.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1068.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1534.251068.33 44 OPM %11.9812.95 -PBDT139.82100.08 40 PBT125.0286.68 44 NP90.9855.11 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Landmark Cars reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Landmark Cars reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 56.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 56.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Machhar Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Machhar Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Godavari Biorefineries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Godavari Biorefineries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon