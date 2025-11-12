Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 65.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.61% to Rs 1534.25 croreNet profit of Transrail Lighting rose 65.09% to Rs 90.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.61% to Rs 1534.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1068.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1534.251068.33 44 OPM %11.9812.95 -PBDT139.82100.08 40 PBT125.0286.68 44 NP90.9855.11 65
