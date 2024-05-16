Business Standard
Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 23.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales rise 34.27% to Rs 220.25 crore
Net profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 23.73% to Rs 47.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.27% to Rs 220.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.87% to Rs 140.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.63% to Rs 769.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 521.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales220.25164.04 34 769.94521.54 48 OPM %69.4766.48 -64.3760.20 - PBDT67.8655.01 23 202.04124.11 63 PBT64.1952.44 22 188.99115.32 64 NP47.8638.68 24 140.9385.48 65
First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

