Satchmo Holdings consolidated net profit declines 7.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.95% to Rs 1.83 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Satchmo Holdings declined 7.56% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 84.95% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.8312.16-213.11-263.32-3.1231.98-3.1531.9629.3531.75