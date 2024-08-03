Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 132.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.02% to Rs 136.01 croreNet profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 132.48% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.02% to Rs 136.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales136.0180.47 69 OPM %18.1414.55 -PBDT23.6810.86 118 PBT21.519.56 125 NP16.397.05 132
