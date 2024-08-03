Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 47.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 891.54 croreNet profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 47.07% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 891.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 724.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales891.54724.40 23 OPM %4.033.42 -PBDT27.9617.59 59 PBT22.5612.89 75 NP13.819.39 47
