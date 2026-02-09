Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GRSE signs MoU with Hindustan Shipyard

GRSE signs MoU with Hindustan Shipyard

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers & Hindustan Shipyard (HSL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, 09 February 2026, to form a consortium aimed at undertaking a large-scale, strategically significant national shipbuilding programme.

The partnership envisages the construction of advanced maritime platforms and is expected to contribute to the enhancement of the country's maritime infrastructure, technological self-reliance, and long-term operational capabilities.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

