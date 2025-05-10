Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GSB Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GSB Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales decline 68.60% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net Loss of GSB Finance reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.60% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.14% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 51.50% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.270.86 -69 1.783.67 -52 OPM %-55.56-41.86 -45.5151.23 - PBDT-0.13-0.34 62 0.831.60 -48 PBT-0.13-0.34 62 0.831.60 -48 NP-0.11-0.13 15 0.721.57 -54

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

