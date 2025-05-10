Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.86% to Rs 12.71 croreNet profit of Prime Securities declined 51.52% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.86% to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 106.36% to Rs 38.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.15% to Rs 89.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.7112.82 -1 89.4066.64 34 OPM %9.2119.97 -47.4936.76 - PBDT1.102.54 -57 42.3424.36 74 PBT0.692.29 -70 41.0223.39 75 NP0.801.65 -52 38.3018.56 106
