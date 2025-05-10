Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 28.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.54% to Rs 31495.57 croreNet profit of Canara Bank rose 28.30% to Rs 5070.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3951.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.54% to Rs 31495.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29286.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.80% to Rs 17539.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15278.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.03% to Rs 121601.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 110518.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income31495.5729286.12 8 121601.12110518.76 10 OPM %61.5054.93 -61.3957.43 - PBDT6575.934960.06 33 23025.0219999.56 15 PBT6575.934960.06 33 23025.0219999.56 15 NP5070.193951.76 28 17539.6215278.57 15
