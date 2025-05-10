Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 47.55% in the March 2025 quarter

POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 47.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 21.03% to Rs 372.36 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 47.55% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.03% to Rs 372.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.76% to Rs 31.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.42% to Rs 1450.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1120.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales372.36307.66 21 1450.101120.44 29 OPM %4.964.26 -4.323.47 - PBDT14.939.40 59 45.2025.62 76 PBT13.268.72 52 41.8023.88 75 NP10.527.13 48 31.1817.74 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities standalone net profit rises 89.83% in the March 2025 quarter

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities standalone net profit rises 89.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

3P Land Holdings standalone net profit rises 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

3P Land Holdings standalone net profit rises 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sagar Systech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sagar Systech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Thermax Q4 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 206 cr; declares dividend of Rs 14/sh

Thermax Q4 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 206 cr; declares dividend of Rs 14/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon