GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 173.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 147.62% to Rs 52.00 croreNet profit of GSM Foils rose 173.57% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 147.62% to Rs 52.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.0021.00 148 OPM %11.1910.24 -PBDT5.501.99 176 PBT5.401.93 180 NP3.831.40 174
