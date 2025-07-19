Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mastek consolidated net profit rises 28.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.52% to Rs 914.70 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 28.74% to Rs 92.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 914.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 812.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales914.70812.89 13 OPM %15.0115.25 -PBDT139.12118.69 17 PBT120.7098.63 22 NP92.0571.50 29

Unipro Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 62.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 6.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the June 2025 quarter

