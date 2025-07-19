Mastek consolidated net profit rises 28.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.52% to Rs 914.70 croreNet profit of Mastek rose 28.74% to Rs 92.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 914.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 812.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales914.70812.89 13 OPM %15.0115.25 -PBDT139.12118.69 17 PBT120.7098.63 22 NP92.0571.50 29
