GSS Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.95% to Rs 40.64 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 49.83% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.33% to Rs 170.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of GSS Infotech reported to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.95% to Rs 40.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.40.6424.49170.82114.392.17-1.312.3513.168.72-0.5111.0814.577.01-0.618.7314.376.86-0.607.4514.85