Business Standard
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales rise 65.95% to Rs 40.64 crore
Net profit of GSS Infotech reported to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.95% to Rs 40.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.83% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.33% to Rs 170.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.6424.49 66 170.82114.39 49 OPM %2.17-1.31 -2.3513.16 - PBDT8.72-0.51 LP 11.0814.57 -24 PBT7.01-0.61 LP 8.7314.37 -39 NP6.86-0.60 LP 7.4514.85 -50
First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

