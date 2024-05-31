Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 3.23 crore
Net profit of Newtime Infrastructure reported to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 118.88% to Rs 7.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.230 0 7.423.39 119 OPM %58.200 -59.5749.56 - PBDT1.62-1.27 LP 1.07-2.04 LP PBT1.61-1.27 LP 1.04-2.06 LP NP7.82-3.33 LP 7.93-3.68 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Refex Renewables &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MBL Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maruti Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dr. Fresh Assets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nihar Info Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 127.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Apollo Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Regency World Consulting reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon