GST reforms to lower input costs benefitting manufacturing sector says PM

GST reforms to lower input costs benefitting manufacturing sector says PM

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the transformative impact of the latest GST reforms on Indias manufacturing sector. The #NextGenGST initiative introduces simplified tax slabs, streamlined digital compliance, and cost efficiencies that are set to significantly boost domestic production and competitiveness. It is a game-changer for manufacturers. Lower input costs with simplified slabs of 5% & 18%, faster digital compliance and rising demand will give a big boost to Made in India products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

