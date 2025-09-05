Friday, September 05, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avantel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2025.

Avantel Ltd soared 13.33% to Rs 179.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Brainbees Solutions Ltd surged 11.53% to Rs 392.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd spiked 11.05% to Rs 505.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 7.76% to Rs 423. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10019 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd exploded 7.01% to Rs 2835.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 62-cr order from PGVCL

BSE SME Abril Paper Tech prints its debut in red ink

PNC Infratech wins bid for Rs 495.54 cr road project in Bihar

Dollar index eases amid good pick up in risk appetite

BSE SME Sugs Lloyd lights up on debut, riding the solar wave

