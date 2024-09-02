Business Standard
GTPL Hathway launches GTPL Buzz App

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Also upgrades its website and Chatbot GIVA
GTPL Hathway announced launch of its customer application, GTPL Buzz. Customers will be able to use GTPL Buzz to experience new offerings from GTPL including TV Everywhere Cloud Gaming and Distro TV services while being able to access and manage their GTPL accounts. Additional services are planned to be made available within the app in the near future.
GTPL Buzz is available for all customers on the Android Play store as well as on iOS (Apple Store) and enables customers to explore all services offered by GTPL while also allowing customers to buy, request or modify existing services or adding new services.
In line with the revamp of App, GTPL's website (www.gtpl.net) has also been upgraded and revamped with a version which is modern, minimalistic, uncluttered and user friendly. The TV Everywhere and Distro TV services will be available to the entire customer base of GTPL (~12 million Digital Cable TV homes & 1 million Broadband homes) soon, a massive value addition to the existing subscribed GTPL services, at no additional cost.
GTPL's Chatbot GIVA, recently upgraded and launched on WhatsApp is now available within GTPL Buzz as well as on the revamped Website and is planned to be available soon on the GTPL Facebook handle. The enhanced GIVA, developed by Yellow.ai, a global leader in Conversational AI, offers a one-stop solution for all GTPL services with the implementation of an NLP-trained multimodal AI chatbot, enabling seamless self-service, sales, and support.
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

