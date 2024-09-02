Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anup Engg gains on inking with Graham to expand manufacturing and supply capabilities

Anup Engg gains on inking with Graham to expand manufacturing and supply capabilities

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
The Anup Engineering added 1.48% to Rs 2,235.65 after the company and Graham Corporation (USA) have announced a strategic partnership through a manufacturing and supply agreement, for India and International business.
The agreement will enable the company to manufacture and supply a wide range of critical products for and on behalf of Graham Corporation for their global project solutions.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In an exchange filing, the company said, The Anup Engineering has entered into manufacturing and supply agreement to manufacture, supply and deliver products to Indian and overseas customers for and on behalf of Graham India and Graham Corporation (Graham USA) respectively.
Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy and advanced energy and chemical/petrochemical industries.
Reginaldo D'Souza, MD & CEO of The Anup Engineering, said," We are excited to combine our expertise and resources to deliver exceptional products and services to our customers. Grahams Engineering solutions coupled with our strong capabilities of Design & Manufacturing of process equipment, will provide significant business opportunities to both our companies. Our competitiveness will surely help gain more market share globally for these critical products. Our long-term vision is to be the preferred choice for process equipment solutions globally.
The Anup Engineering supplies process equipment to nearly all major projects in oil & gas, fertilizer, power, chemical & petrochemical sectors in India and worldwide.

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp gains total sales rises 5% YoY in August

Hero MotoCorp gains total sales rises 5% YoY in August

Sensex gains 235 pts, FMCG shares advance

Sensex gains 235 pts, FMCG shares advance

India's forex reserves hit record high of USD 681.69 bn

India's forex reserves hit record high of USD 681.69 bn

Hazoor Multi Projects hits all time high on baggind orders for Rs 70 cr

Hazoor Multi Projects hits all time high on baggind orders for Rs 70 cr

Bajaj Auto rises as total sales climbs 16% YoY in Aug'24

Bajaj Auto rises as total sales climbs 16% YoY in Aug'24

The companys net profit jumped 29.4% to Rs 24.02 crore on 16.6% rise in net sales to Rs 145.99 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty at 25,300; Broader markets, Auto, Pharma drag

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Globus Spirits zooms 28% in two days; Motilal Oswal MF buys stake in co

valuation stock market

SJVN, RailTel, NHPC get 'Navratna' status; stocks rise up to 5.2%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

GPT Infra stock gains 5% on emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 204-cr project

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank holidays in September 2024: Check the full list before making a visit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon