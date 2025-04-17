Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors files record 250 patents, 148 design applications in FY25

Tata Motors files record 250 patents, 148 design applications in FY25

The company said it also filed 81 copyright applications and secured 68 patent grants during the year, bringing its total granted patents to 918

Tata motors

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has filed 250 patents and 148 design applications, its highest-ever in a single year, in FY25. (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has filed 250 patents and 148 design applications, its highest-ever in a single year, in FY25.

The filings encompass a broad spectrum of product and process innovations, aligning with key automotive megatrends such as Connectivity, Electrification, Sustainability, and Safety (CESS), as well as emerging technologies like hydrogen-based vehicles and fuel cells, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

Additionally, they cover various vehicle systems, including battery, powertrain, body and trim, suspension, brakes, HVAC, and emission control, it added.

The company said it also filed 81 copyright applications and secured 68 patent grants during the year, bringing its total granted patents to 918.

 

"With a growing portfolio of pioneering technologies, we remain committed to supporting nation-building through cutting-edge solutions," Tata Motors President and Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Petkar stated.

Looking ahead, the company's efforts remain rooted in shaping the future of mobility, serving the evolving aspirations of customers and communities alike, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

