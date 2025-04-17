Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krystal Integrated spurts on bagging order worth Rs 349 cr from TNMSC

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Krystal Integrated Services rallied 4.35% to Rs 546.55 after the firm received a contract worth Rs 348.91 crore from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) for providing housekeeping and security services.

The order is for providing housekeeping and security services to 29 out of 124 medical institutions under DME on an outsourced basis.

The order is to be executed within a period of 3 years. The estimated value of the order is approximately Rs 348.92 crore.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.06% to Rs 10.59 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 8.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 2.36% to Rs 276.37 crore as against Rs 283.07 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

 

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

