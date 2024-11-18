Business Standard
Gufic Biosciences tumbles after Q2 PAT drops 6% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Gufic Biosciences fell 5.87% to Rs 420.85 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 6.03% to Rs 21.8 crore on 4.98% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 204.17 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 5.46% YoY to Rs 29.25 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell 5% to Rs 175.04 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 184.26 crore in Q2 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 74.93 crore (down 21.36% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 28.47 crore (up 6.31% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 5.17 crore (up 15.92% YoY) during the period under review.

 

EBITDA stood at Rs 38.7 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the de-growth of 2.52% as compared with Rs 39.7 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin increased 18.95% in Q2 FY25 as compared with18.47% in Q2 FY24.

Gufic Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical and herbal products. Its products include a wide range of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Gufic is a leading manufacturer of lyophilized injections, boasting a fully automated lyophilization plant.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

